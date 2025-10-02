Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,672,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,866,011,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,653,000 after purchasing an additional 143,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,779,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,533,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,740,000 after purchasing an additional 105,098 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVB opened at $191.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.47. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.21%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.46.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

