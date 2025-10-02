Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $46,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,725,000 after acquiring an additional 924,353 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $162,217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 166,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,235,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 207,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $43.40.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

