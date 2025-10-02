Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 272,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,524,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.7%

DVN opened at $35.32 on Thursday. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. William Blair started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.