Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 213.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 46.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

