Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 283 shares in the company, valued at $368,154.70. This trade represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $376,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,588.55. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,325.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,288.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,521.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,270.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,185.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.