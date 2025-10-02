Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $42,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 25.3%

VSGX opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $67.15.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

