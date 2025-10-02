Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $48,000 in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $114.89 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $147.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.49%.The company had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransMedics Group

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.