Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $50,000 in INV VK CA VALU $VCV

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of INV VK CA VALU (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of INV VK CA VALU by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in INV VK CA VALU by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in INV VK CA VALU by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in INV VK CA VALU by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in INV VK CA VALU by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

INV VK CA VALU Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $10.56 on Thursday. INV VK CA VALU has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

INV VK CA VALU Announces Dividend

About INV VK CA VALU

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%.

(Free Report)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

