Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 21,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 406.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 83,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 66,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $43.29 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

