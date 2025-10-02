Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $61.85 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $111.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

