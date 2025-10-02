Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 11,600.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $428.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $397.12 and a 12-month high of $500.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.10.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

