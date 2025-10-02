Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 348 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 75.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,839,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,243 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,736 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

