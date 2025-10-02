Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 878 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 1,829.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,042,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,583.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 180,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 176,652 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,260,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,951,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $95.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

