Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF $MSTY

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $46.50.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

