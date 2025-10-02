Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,853 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,731.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,485,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,923 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,800,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,470,000 after purchasing an additional 575,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.