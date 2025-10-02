Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 80.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 53,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 33.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $1,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $261.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.26.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

