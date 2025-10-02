Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Comcast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.