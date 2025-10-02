Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. $FFC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34,355 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FFC stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

