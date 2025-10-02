Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 2,844 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

