Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 3,269 Shares of Fidus Investment Corporation $FDUS

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 63.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Fidus Investment Stock Up 0.3%

Fidus Investment stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. Fidus Investment Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 51.88% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corporation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 74.46%.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

