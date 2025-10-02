Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 3,504 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -190.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $43.52.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The company had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -454.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

