Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 54 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,749,900. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,720 shares of company stock worth $9,432,412. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $232.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.26. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.