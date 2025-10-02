Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 778 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.4%

MET stock opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.