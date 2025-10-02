Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 848 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,603 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 115,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.20. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.99 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $120.00 price objective on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.08.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

