Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 380.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,707,000 after purchasing an additional 885,857 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 22.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $623,104,000 after purchasing an additional 878,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at $40,240,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,141,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,379,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $32,519,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $176.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $180.34.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

