Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Sl Tfip $NXP

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Nuveen Sl Tfip by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 31,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Sl Tfip by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Sl Tfip by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nuveen Sl Tfip by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Sl Tfip by 199,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Sl Tfip Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Nuveen Sl Tfip stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Nuveen Sl Tfip has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

Nuveen Sl Tfip Increases Dividend

Nuveen Sl Tfip Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Nuveen Sl Tfip’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

