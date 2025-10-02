Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $200,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,211.10. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the sale, the director owned 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,351.46. This represents a 51.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $176.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%.Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

