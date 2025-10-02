Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 372,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,410,000 after acquiring an additional 201,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 8.9%

MOAT opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.29. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

