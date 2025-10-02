Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,812 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3,538.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 326,129 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 317,166 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,258,993 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $530,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,625 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 548,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $37.96.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director Sarah Feinberg bought 1,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,345 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,029.32. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

