SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 187,585 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

