Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 156.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 42.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,614 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,949,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,855,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $702.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $695.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.76. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $362.31 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $143.71 billion, a PE ratio of 170.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.