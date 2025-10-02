State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,975 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 26.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 40.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Price Performance

NYSE:GVA opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $112.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $223,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,699.60. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,525 shares of company stock worth $608,314. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Granite Construction has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $76.00.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

