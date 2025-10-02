State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 2,189 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Integer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 530,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Integer by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,314,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of Integer stock opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.73 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.37 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

