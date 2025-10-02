State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $244.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.84. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Danske downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total value of $128,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,095.94. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $877,073.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,933.44. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,655 shares of company stock worth $3,123,578 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

