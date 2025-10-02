State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,378 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,113 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 95,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, June 13th. William Blair started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $318.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

