State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,969 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.10% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 569.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $384.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.37 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 799.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 705,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,677.76. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

