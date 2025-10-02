State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 837 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cfra set a $225.00 price objective on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of ABG opened at $250.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $312.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Dean Calloway sold 400 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.40, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,048. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $286,690.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,480.42. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,957 shares of company stock valued at $745,501. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

