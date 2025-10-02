State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1,835.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 90.7% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 56,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 42.5% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 355,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the second quarter worth $196,095,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 0.3%

SW stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.61%.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.