State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Lear Corporation $LEA

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lear by 955.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $492,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,426.68. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $483,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,805.33. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEA

Lear Price Performance

LEA stock opened at $101.26 on Thursday. Lear Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.