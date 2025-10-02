State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 37.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CURB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curbline Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Curbline Properties Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CURB opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Curbline Properties’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Curbline Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.