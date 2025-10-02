State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Urban Edge Properties $UE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 101,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,194.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 134,377 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,773.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 58,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 22.86%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

