State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.32 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The company had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -484.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

