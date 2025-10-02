State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,525,000 after purchasing an additional 187,715 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,217,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,153,000 after purchasing an additional 904,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFBS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 0.3%

SFBS opened at $80.28 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.48 and a fifty-two week high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.62%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton sold 22,206 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $1,953,905.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,588 shares in the company, valued at $52,141,818.12. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

