State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Regions Financial by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RF

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.