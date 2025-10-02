State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.40 Million Position in Enpro Inc. $NPO

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Enpro were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 31,373.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 80,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 80,315 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 338,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,809,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 4.6% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enpro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Insider Activity at Enpro

In other news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total transaction of $568,599.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,515,287.32. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $229.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.49. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.94.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.83 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%.Enpro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

