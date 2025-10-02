State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.42 Million Stake in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Axos Financial worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,734.80. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $63,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073.22. This represents a 96.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.3%

AX stock opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.29. Axos Financial, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Axos Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axos Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

