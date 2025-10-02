State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.51 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Assurant by 192.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 312.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 57.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Zacks Research raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.83.

Assurant Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AIZ opened at $217.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.97 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,173.75. This trade represents a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Demmings sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.27, for a total transaction of $941,654.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,400.44. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock worth $2,891,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

