State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.62 Million Stake in SiTime Corporation $SITM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SiTime were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in SiTime by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SiTime by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other SiTime news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,888 shares in the company, valued at $15,472,000. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 93,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,863,322. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,546,132 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group started coverage on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiTime from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $295.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -84.97 and a beta of 2.35. SiTime Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $319.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.59.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 32.15%.SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

