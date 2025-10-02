State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy $ES

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ES

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.