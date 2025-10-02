State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.70 Million Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of TransMedics Group worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $147.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMDX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

